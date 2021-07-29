Saudi Arabia stocks higher at close of trade; Tadawul All Share up 0.72% By Investing.com

Matilda Colman
Saudi Arabia stocks higher at close of trade; Tadawul All Share up 0.72%

Investing.com – Saudi Arabia stocks were higher after the close on Thursday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Saudi Arabia, the rose 0.72%.

The best performers of the session on the were Sedco Capital REIT (SE:), which rose 9.94% or 1.24 points to trade at 13.72 at the close. Meanwhile, Middle East Paper Co (SE:) added 5.23% or 1.90 points to end at 38.20 and Arabia Insurance Cooperative Co (SE:) was up 4.55% or 1.50 points to 34.50 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Herfy Food Services Co (SE:), which fell 2.19% or 1.50 points to trade at 67.00 at the close. Saudia Dairy and Foodstuff .Co (SE:) declined 2.16% or 3.80 points to end at 172.00 and Salama Cooperative Insurance Co (SE:) was down 2.14% or 0.60 points to 27.45.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Saudi Arabia Stock Exchange by 123 to 61 and 21 ended unchanged.

Shares in Sedco Capital REIT (SE:) rose to all time highs; up 9.94% or 1.24 to 13.72. Shares in Middle East Paper Co (SE:) rose to 5-year highs; gaining 5.23% or 1.90 to 38.20. Shares in Arabia Insurance Cooperative Co (SE:) rose to 5-year highs; up 4.55% or 1.50 to 34.50.

Crude oil for September delivery was up 0.58% or 0.42 to $72.81 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in October rose 0.69% or 0.51 to hit $74.38 a barrel, while the August Gold Futures contract rose 1.54% or 27.80 to trade at $1827.50 a troy ounce.

EUR/SAR was up 0.35% to 4.4567, while USD/SAR fell 0.01% to 3.7504.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.38% at 91.968.

