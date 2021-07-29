Royal Dutch Shell ADR Earnings, Revenue Miss in Q2 By Investing.com



Royal Dutch Shell ADR Earnings, Revenue Miss in Q2



Investing.com – Royal Dutch Shell (LON:) ADR reported on Thursday second quarter that missed analysts’ forecasts and revenue that fell short of expectations.

Royal Dutch Shell ADR announced earnings per share of $0.71 on revenue of $60.52B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $1.21 on revenue of $78.09B.

Royal Dutch Shell ADR shares are up 12.44% from the beginning of the year, still down 11.21% from its 52 week high of $44.50 set on March 12. They are outperforming the which is down 0% from the start of the year.

Royal Dutch Shell ADR follows other major Energy sector earnings this month

Royal Dutch Shell ADR’s report follows an earnings missed by Royal Dutch Shell B ADR on Thursday, who reported EPS of $0.71 on revenue of $60.52B, compared to forecasts EPS of $1.21 on revenue of $78.09B.

Equinor ADR had missed expectations on Wednesday with second quarter EPS of $0.49 on revenue of $17.46B, compared to forecast for EPS of $0.5109 on revenue of $17.5B.

