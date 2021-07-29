Rogers continues Canada’s 5G network leadership with leading investment in 3500 MHz 5G spectrum, reaching 99.4% of Canadians

Rogers invests $3.3 billion to secure the leading number of 3500 MHz licences in 169 of 172 regions, maintaining position as Canada’s largest national 5G network

TORONTO, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Rogers Communications announced today it invested $3.3 billion in 3500 MHz band spectrum, covering 99.4% of the Canadian population, to enhance and accelerate the expansion of Canada’s first, largest and most reliable 5G network. [1] This investment in Canada’s future positions the company as the largest single investor in 5G spectrum in the country across rural, suburban and urban markets.

“This investment in 5G spectrum will build on our existing 5G assets and enable us to deliver the world-class connectivity Canada needs to increase productivity, fuel innovation, create jobs, and compete in a global economy for decades to come,” said Joe Natale, President and CEO, Rogers Communications. “We went into this auction with a clear plan and acquired the spectrum we need to continue driving the largest and most reliable 5G network in Canada and to deliver long-term value for our customers, shareholders and Canada.”

As Canada’s only operator of a truly national wireless network with spectrum holdings in virtually every community in Canada, Rogers has invested $3.3 billion (equivalent to $3.38 per MHz/POP) to acquire additional 20-year licences of 3500 MHz spectrum holdings in 169 out of 172 ISED Tier 4 regions across Canada, including all key regions, the majority of rural areas, and all urban centres including Toronto, Montreal, Vancouver, Calgary and Ottawa. The spectrum purchase will be funded through the company’s existing cash balances and bank credit facilities.

3500 MHz high-band spectrum, which has a unique combination of characteristics to enable new 5G applications and services, introduces the next generation of 5G innovation, including:

– optimal combination of speed, capacity and coverage in one 5G spectrum band to deliver applications and services that utilize ultra-reliable, low latency broadband wireless networks for consumer and business customers, including wireless private networks Fixed Wireless Access – enables reliable connectivity to underserved and unserved rural, remote and Indigenous communities

– enables reliable connectivity to underserved and unserved rural, remote and Indigenous communities Broadband IoT Applications – powers new customer experiences including smart city and public safety applications, digital farming, and natural resources

– powers new customer experiences including smart city and public safety applications, digital farming, and natural resources Mobile Edge Computing – enables high-capacity wireless cloud computing closer to end users, powering ultra-low latency for real-time applications, such as remote healthcare, robotics, manufacturing and industrial automation

Rogers was the first operator to bring 5G to Canadians in early 2020, and over the past year and a half it has delivered 5G connectivity to over 700 communities across Canada. By the end of 2021, 1,000 communities will have access to Rogers 5G. Most recently, 5G network leadership was recognized by umlaut, the global leader in mobile network benchmarking, which named Rogers 5G as “Best in Test” and Canada’s most reliable 5G network – demonstrating the premier user experience provided by Rogers. For more information, visit here.

Rogers was also the first operator in Canada to launch 5G Standalone Core, the command and control centre of the network, powered by Ericsson in December 2020, a key milestone to evolve 5G and support ultra-low latency and future use cases, which will be further enabled by Rogers new 3500 MHz spectrum to deliver innovative fixed and mobile broadband services such as private networks, and bandwidth and ultra-low latency on demand.

Rogers has continued to evolve its 5G ecosystem, working with strategic partners to research, incubate and commercialize made-in-Canada 5G technology and applications with the University of British Columbia, the University of Waterloo, University of Calgary, Communitech, Ryerson University Rogers Cybersecure Catalyst and ENCQOR.

Over the past three decades Rogers has invested over $60 billion to bring next-generation connectivity to communities and businesses across Canada. Building on this investment, Rogers recently announced plans to combine with Shaw to invest $6.5 billion to deliver world-class connectivity across Western Canada, create up to 3,000 jobs, and close the digital divide faster than either company could alone. Together, the two companies will create Canada’s most robust wholly owned national network, delivering more choice and competition for businesses and consumers, as well as realizing the full benefits of next-generation networks for Canadians.

About Rogers:

Rogers is a proud Canadian company dedicated to making more possible for Canadians each and every day. We have grown to become a leading technology and media company focused on building and expanding world-class networks to deliver the next generation of connectivity to consumers and businesses and to support Canada’s future. Our founder, Ted Rogers, purchased his first radio station, CHFI, in 1960. Today, we provide the very best in wireless, residential, sports, and media to Canadians and Canadian businesses. Our shares are publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: RCI.A and RCI.B) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: RCI).

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements, Risks and Assumptions. This release includes “forward-looking information” and “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, “forward-looking information”) relating to assumptions concerning finalizing the acquisition and subsequent deployment of wireless spectrum as detailed above. We caution that all forward-looking information is inherently subject to change and uncertainty and that actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. A number of risks, uncertainties and other factors could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking information or could cause our current objectives, strategies and intentions to change, including, but not limited to, the post auction distribution of the spectrum by Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada or unanticipated subsequent operational, technological or financial challenges associated with the deployment of such spectrum that could arise. Many of these factors are beyond our control or our current expectations or knowledge. Should one or more of these risks, uncertainties or other factors materialize, our objectives, strategies or intentions change, or any other factors or assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, our actual results and our plans could vary significantly from what we currently foresee. Accordingly, we warn investors to exercise caution when considering statements containing forward-looking information and caution them that it would be unreasonable to rely on such statements as creating legal rights regarding our future results or plans. We are under no obligation (and we expressly disclaim any such obligation) to update or alter any statements containing forward-looking information or the factors or assumptions underlying them, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. All of the forward-looking information in this release is qualified by the cautionary statements herein.

