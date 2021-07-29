Rihanna Hilariously Weighed In On Real Housewives Drama

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
16

Rihanna has never tried to hide her appreciation for Bravo reality shows.

See: this Instagram post from 2018 where the musician and Fenty Beauty founder refers to a Vanderpump Rules scene as “easily the best clip on TV.”

So, naturally, Rihanna was watching when two Real Housewives of New York City cast members mentioned her during a new episode this week.


Gotham / GC Images via Getty Images

The name drop came amid an argument between Leah McSweeney and Ramona Singer.


Bravo / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images, Sean Zanni / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

After Ramona took a dig at Leah’s Married to the Mob clothing line, suggesting she wouldn’t wear one of the garments, her costar replied, “You’re not exactly my demographic so it’s all good. I already have Rihanna wearing my shit. You don’t need to be wearing my shit.”


In a truly iconic move, Rihanna didn’t just acknowledge the women’s tense exchange on Instagram — she inserted herself into the drama.


James Devaney / GC Images via Getty Images

“What was said @ramonasinger?” she captioned an Instagram post, which included a selfie of Rihanna wearing sunglasses and a “Bitch Mob” t-shirt, as well as a clip from the Real Housewives.

Leah quickly reposted the photo.

I’m honestly a tiny bit bummed to report that this very meta Housewives saga didn’t unfold further from there. Suddenly, all I want is Rihanna live-tweeting RHONY for the rest of the season.

BuzzFeed Daily

Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR