Rebel Wilson Shared Inspiration Behind Weight Loss

“It wasn’t even really myself, it was more thinking of the future mini-me really.”

Everyone has their different reasons for wanting to be the healthiest version of themselves, and for Rebel Wilson, it was the desire to one day have kids.


The Pitch Perfect actor, who came to fame in the breakout role of Fat Amy, recently lost 65-pounds.


Rebel declared 2020 a year of health, and has stuck to her goals. In a recent Instagram Live, she explained what spurred her decision.

“That is such a massive question, but I’m going to try to answer it for you,” she responded to the fan question. “It first started when I was looking into fertility stuff and the doctor was like, ‘Well, you’d have a much better chance if you were healthier.'”


While she admitted she was a bit taken aback by the doctors comments, she decided ultimately to focus on improving her health.

“That’s kind of what started it, if I lost some excess weight, it would give me a better chance for freezing eggs and have the eggs be a better quality,” she said. “So that’s what, at first, it wasn’t even really myself, it was more thinking of the future mini-me really.”


Rebel has been very open and honest about not only her weight loss journey, but also her fertility struggles online.

She wrote, “To all the women out there struggling with fertility, I feel ya. The universe works in mysterious ways and sometimes it all doesn’t make sense…but I hope there’s light about to shine through all the dark clouds.”

I’m rooting for you, Rebel! You’ve got this!

