Rarible’s daily transactions see a rapid decline By Cointelegraph



Cointelegraph Consulting: Rarible’s daily transactions see a rapid decline



Nonfungible token (NFT) sales tapering off is nothing new, and since their May peak, they have gone down by about 90%. However, as some marketplaces shore up their numbers, NFT auction site Rarible appears to have users flocking away from its platform.

Rarible is one of the most popular sites for buying and selling digital collectibles, and in April, it reached $2.5 million in daily transactions, according to DappRadar. But as the overall cryptocurrency market entered a bearish spell, Rarible’s numbers took a nosedive and have not recovered yet. Data reveals how volumes declined to levels not seen since June 2020.

