Proposed U.S. arms sale to Nigeria on ‘hold’ over human rights concerns -sources

Article content WASHINGTON — U.S. lawmakers have put on hold a proposal to sell almost $1 billion of weapons to Nigeria over concerns about possible human rights abuses by the government, three sources familiar with the matter said on Thursday. The proposed sale of 12 AH-1 Cobra attack helicopters made by Bell and related equipment worth $875 million is being delayed in the Senate Foreign Relations Committee and in the House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee, the sources told Reuters, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Article content Foreign Policy reported earlier this week that the State Department had informally notified Congress of the proposed sale but it was frozen in the Senate committee. The package includes a dozen helicopters, spare engines, navigation systems and 2,000 precision-guided munitions, it said. The hold could have an impact on Nigeria’s efforts to seek support to fight Islamic State-allied group Boko Haram in the northeast and armed bandits in the northwest of the country. However, the hold may not hinder Nigerian military capabilities on some missions. A U.S. government official said Nigeria recently took delivery of 12 Embraer-made A-29 Super Tucanos, a slow-flying plane that can bust bunkers and provide close air support to infantry much like a helicopter.