Pound highest in over a month as dollar dips on dovish Fed

Article content LONDON — The pound hit its highest in over a month against the dollar on Thursday, extending gains driven by a fall in coronavirus cases in Britain and as a dovish U.S. Federal Reserve weighed on the greenback. The British currency has gained for five consecutive sessions, and on Thursday was 1.4% higher against the dollar on the week. By 0754 GMT, sterling was 0.3% higher on the day at $1.3843, having hit its highest since June 24 against the dollar. The dollar also fell after Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s remark that rate increases were “a ways away.”

Article content Against a broadly stronger euro, the pound gained 0.1% to 85.10 pence per euro. Although COVID-19 infection numbers in Britain rose again on Wednesday for the first time in a week compared with the previous day, they were still lower week on week and there was little reaction from the pound. “Sterling continues to reap the benefits of the slowdown in Covid-19 cases, in turn reversing the prior market concerns about another meaningful wave,” ING said in a note to clients. “This means a further adjustment in the GBP speculative positioning lower is unlikely. Rather, there is a room to re-build sterling longs after their meaningful decline over the past few months.” Speculators went net short on the pound for the first time since December 2020 in the week up to last Tuesday, CFTC data showed on Friday.