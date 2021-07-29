Paris Hilton Cooking With Paris Interview

1. Cooking with Kim [Kardashian]. When we made that fluffy frittata and the blue marshmallows. That was so much fun, to be in the kitchen together and learn how to make one of my new favorite dishes that I make for my fiancé for brunch every weekend now.

2. I loved all of the outfits. Every look was just so on point and it’s the most fashionable, fun cooking show ever. So all the looks, amazing memories.

3. I had so much fun with Demi [Lovato], they’re just so cute. We tried to make this heart-shaped ravioli, which was very difficult to make, but it was funny thing to do together.

4. With Saweetie, making shrimp tacos and just hanging out with her. She’s such a character, so beautiful and such a boss.

5. Lele Pons — I love her, she makes me laugh every second. We did these cookies and cupcakes that were covered in Prada and Chanel, really cute little sugar things.