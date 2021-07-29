Okcoin secures regulatory approval in Malta and the Netherlands By Cointelegraph

Okcoin secures regulatory approval in Malta and the Netherlands
Cryptocurrency exchange Okcoin may soon be opening its doors wider to crypto traders in Malta and the Netherlands following approval from key regulators.
In a Thursday announcement, Okcoin said it had secured formal registration from the central bank in the Netherlands and secured “in principle” approval for a virtual financial assets license from the Malta Financial Services Authority. In addition, the exchange has obtained a money transmitter license for the U.S. territory of Puerto Rico.
