Oil rises as U.S. supplies tighten and dollar weakens

Article content NEW YORK — Oil prices rose on Thursday, with global benchmark Brent topping $75 a barrel, as supplies in the United States further tightened after shrinking to the smallest levels since January 2020. Brent crude oil futures were up 84 cents, or 1.1%, at $75.58 a barrel by 1:18 ET (1718 GMT), having touched a session high of $75.74. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil futures were up 82 cents, or 1.1%, at $73.21 a barrel. Data from information provider Genscape indicated that the inventories at the Cushing, Oklahoma storage hub have continued to draw, traders said on Thursday. Cushing stockpiles were seen at 36.299 million barrels by Tuesday afternoon, down 360,917 barrels from July 23.

Article content The Cushing inventory data came a day after the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported that domestic crude inventories fell by 4.1 million barrels in the week to July 23. Cushing, delivery point for the benchmark U.S. oil futures contract, has had seven consecutive stockpile draws. “Crude oil is still running off of a sugar high off of yesterday’s U.S. inventory numbers,” said Bob Yawger, director of energy futures at Mizuho in New York. The market got an additional boost from a weaker U.S. dollar and signals from Iran that no nuclear deal was imminent, Yawger said. In June, Brent topped $75 a barrel for the first time in more than two years, before falling back sharply this month on fears about the rapid spread of the Delta variant of coronavirus and a compromise deal by leading oil producers to increase supply.