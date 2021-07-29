NYSE-owner ICE’s second-quarter profit more than doubles By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A screen displays the logo and ticker symbol for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., November 3, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
(Reuters) – Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:) Inc, the owner of the New York Stock Exchange, reported a jump in second-quarter profit on Wednesday, helped by the strong performance of its mortgage technology business.
Net income attributable to the company more than doubled to $1.25 billion, or $2.22 per share, for the three months ended June 30, from $523 million, or 95 cents per share, a year earlier.
