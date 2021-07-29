Northrop Grumman Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q2 By Investing.com



Northrop Grumman Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q2



Investing.com – Northrop Grumman (NYSE:) reported on Thursday second quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.

Northrop Grumman announced earnings per share of $6.42 on revenue of $9.15B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $5.83 on revenue of $8.78B.

Northrop Grumman shares are down 20% from the beginning of the year, still down 4.99% from its 52 week high of $379.03 set on June 4. They are under-performing the which is up 16.15% from the start of the year.

Northrop Grumman follows other major Industrials sector earnings this month

Northrop Grumman’s report follows an earnings beat by United Parcel Service on Tuesday, who reported EPS of $3.06 on revenue of $23.42B, compared to forecasts EPS of $2.79 on revenue of $23.19B.

Honeywell had beat expectations on July 23 with second quarter EPS of $2.02 on revenue of $8.81B, compared to forecast for EPS of $1.94 on revenue of $8.64B.

