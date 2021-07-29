Nestle raises full-year guidance after H1 organic sales grow 8.1% By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
12

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: The company’s logo is seen at a Nestle plant in Konolfingen, Switzerland September 28, 2020. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

ZURICH (Reuters) -Food giant Nestle raised its full-year organic growth guidance to 5-6% after strong demand for coffee lifted organic sales by a better-than-expected 8.1% in the first half of the year.

Food groups are grappling with surging commodity costs that are hitting margins, but Nestle, with well-known brands like Nescafe coffee or Purina pet food, may be better placed than others to offset them through price increases and efficiency gains.

Peer Unilever (NYSE:) said last week it expected cost inflation to be in the high-teens in the second half of the year.

Organic sales growth at Nestle accelerated to 8.1%, from 2.6% in the year-ago period, the world’s biggest food group said in a statement on Thursday. This was ahead of an estimate for 7.4% growth in a company-compiled consensus.

Growth accelerated to 8.6% in the second quarter, from 7.7% in the first three months of the year.

Net profit rose slightly to 5.9 billion Swiss francs ($6.49 billion), also ahead of a 5.84 billion estimate in the consensus.

The company based in Vevey on Lake Geneva raised its full-year guidance for organic sales growth to 5-6%, after previously aiming for growth in excess of the 3.6% achieved last year. It is targeting an underlying trading operating profit margin around 17.5% this year.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR