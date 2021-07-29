Nano seeks $700K in costs from plaintiff who dropped class action with ‘absurd’ claims By Cointelegraph

Nano seeks $700K in costs from plaintiff who dropped class action with ‘absurd’ claims
An ongoing lawsuit involving crypto project Nano has taken another turn this week when the developers sought a sanction after the plaintiff dropped the case.
The Nano team is after $701,000 in attorney fees and costs as a sanction after a token buyer dropped his proposed class action. On July 27, its legal team told a California federal court that some of the claims against them had been “legally baseless”, according to Law360.
