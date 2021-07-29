Most Asian currencies weaken, Philippine peso leads losses

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
5

The following table shows rates for

Asian currencies against the dollar at 0210 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency Latest bid Previous Pct

day Move

Japan yen 109.470 109.46 -0.01

Sing dlr 1.354 1.3524 -0.10

Taiwan dlr 27.945 27.945 +0.00

Korean won 1146.900 1146.5 -0.03

Baht 32.900 32.86 -0.12

Peso 50.315 50.095 -0.44

Rupiah 14445.000 14480 +0.24

Rupee 74.285 74.285 0.00

Ringgit 4.232 4.237 +0.12

Yuan 6.461 6.4566 -0.07

Change so far in 2021

Currency Latest bid End 2020 Pct

Move

Japan yen 109.470 103.24 -5.69

Sing dlr 1.354 1.3209 -2.43

Taiwan dlr 27.945 28.483 +1.93

Korean won 1146.900 1086.20 -5.29

Baht 32.900 29.96 -8.94

Peso 50.315 48.01 -4.58

Rupiah 14445.000 14040 -2.80

Rupee 74.285 73.07 -1.64

Ringgit 4.232 4.0200 -5.01

Yuan 6.461 6.5283 +1.04

(Compiled by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru)

