Most Asian currencies weaken, Philippine peso leads losses

Article content

The following table shows rates for

Asian currencies against the dollar at 0210 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency Latest bid Previous Pct

day Move

Japan yen 109.470 109.46 -0.01

Sing dlr 1.354 1.3524 -0.10

Taiwan dlr 27.945 27.945 +0.00

Korean won 1146.900 1146.5 -0.03

Baht 32.900 32.86 -0.12

Peso 50.315 50.095 -0.44

Rupiah 14445.000 14480 +0.24

Rupee 74.285 74.285 0.00

Ringgit 4.232 4.237 +0.12

Yuan 6.461 6.4566 -0.07

Change so far in 2021

Currency Latest bid End 2020 Pct

Move

Japan yen 109.470 103.24 -5.69

Sing dlr 1.354 1.3209 -2.43

Taiwan dlr 27.945 28.483 +1.93

Korean won 1146.900 1086.20 -5.29

Baht 32.900 29.96 -8.94

Peso 50.315 48.01 -4.58

Rupiah 14445.000 14040 -2.80

Rupee 74.285 73.07 -1.64

Ringgit 4.232 4.0200 -5.01

Yuan 6.461 6.5283 +1.04

(Compiled by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru)