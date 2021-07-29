Most Asian currencies weaken, Philippine peso leads losses

Article content
The following table shows rates for
Asian currencies against the dollar at 0210 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency Latest bid Previous Pct
day Move
Japan yen 109.470 109.46 -0.01
Sing dlr 1.354 1.3524 -0.10
Taiwan dlr 27.945 27.945 +0.00
Korean won 1146.900 1146.5 -0.03
Baht 32.900 32.86 -0.12
Peso 50.315 50.095 -0.44
Rupiah 14445.000 14480 +0.24
Rupee 74.285 74.285 0.00
Ringgit 4.232 4.237 +0.12
Yuan 6.461 6.4566 -0.07
Change so far in 2021
Currency Latest bid End 2020 Pct
Move
Japan yen 109.470 103.24 -5.69
Sing dlr 1.354 1.3209 -2.43
Taiwan dlr 27.945 28.483 +1.93
Korean won 1146.900 1086.20 -5.29
Baht 32.900 29.96 -8.94
Peso 50.315 48.01 -4.58
Rupiah 14445.000 14040 -2.80
Rupee 74.285 73.07 -1.64
Ringgit 4.232 4.0200 -5.01
Yuan 6.461 6.5283 +1.04
(Compiled by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru)