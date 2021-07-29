MicroStrategy pledges to buy more BTC despite paper loss on its holdings of $424.8M in Q2 By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
6

MicroStrategy pledges to buy more BTC despite paper loss on its holdings of $424.8M in Q2

Business intelligence and mobile software firm MicroStrategy has pledged to buy more despite reporting impairment losses of $424.8 million in Q2.

This is only a paper loss however based on the price of Bitcoin at the end of the quarter and does not reflect a realized loss. Depending on how you add the figures up, MicroStrategy appears to have made nearly a billion dollars more from Bitcoin than it spent.