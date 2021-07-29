Microsoft in talks to invest in India’s Oyo- TechCrunch By Reuters



© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: The logo of OYO, India’s largest and fastest-growing hotel chain, is seen installed on a hotel building in New Delhi, India, April 3, 2019. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/File Photo



(Reuters) – Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:) is in advanced talks to invest in Indian hotel chain Oyo, TechCrunch reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The size of the investment and the valuation were unclear, the report said.

The deal may involve Oyo shifting to use Microsoft’s cloud services, the report added. (https://tcrn.ch/2V3oWx1)

The hotel aggregator, in which SoftBank Group Corp owns 46% stake and is one of its biggest bets, has endured months of layoffs, cost cuts and losses since the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak last year. (https://reut.rs/3j3J7mI)