Mexico tightens inspections in ports, airports amid African swine fever in region

Article content

MEXICO CITY — Mexico is working with pork producers to firm up sanitary measures and “epidemiological surveillance” following a confirmed case of African swine fever in the Dominican Republic, the Mexican Agriculture Ministry said on Thursday.

Mexican officials will reinforce animal inspections at all ports, airports and border crossings, the ministry said in a statement. They will also increase inspections of kitchens and waste on commercial ships, cruise ships and planes, and then seal the waste for return to its origin country or ensure it is properly destroyed.

(Reporting by Cassandra Garrison Editing by Drazen Jorgic and Leslie Adler)