Mastercard profit jumps 36% on vaccine-fueled spending boost By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Credit card is seen in front of displayed Master Card logo in this illustration taken, July 15, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
(Reuters) – Mastercard Inc (NYSE:) reported a nearly 36% jump in second quarter profit on Thursday, helped by an improvement in overall spending and a recovery in cross-border volumes.
Net income, excluding exceptional items, rose to $1.9 billion, or $1.95 per share, from $1.4 billion, or $1.36 per share a year earlier.
Analysts on average had expected a profit of $1.75 per share, according to Refinitiv IBES data.
