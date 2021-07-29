Mastercard Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q2 By Investing.com



Mastercard Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q2



Investing.com – Mastercard (NYSE:) reported on Thursday second quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.

Mastercard announced earnings per share of $1.95 on revenue of $4.53B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $1.74 on revenue of $4.36B.

Mastercard shares are up 13% from the beginning of the year, still down 4.50% from its 52 week high of $401.50 set on April 28. They are under-performing the S&P Global 100 which is up 15.77% from the start of the year.

Mastercard shares gained 0.67% in pre-market trade following the report.

Mastercard follows other major Information Technology sector earnings this month

Mastercard’s report follows an earnings beat by Apple on Tuesday, who reported EPS of $1.3 on revenue of $81.43B, compared to forecasts EPS of $1.01 on revenue of $73.26B.

Microsoft had beat expectations on Tuesday with fourth quarter EPS of $2.17 on revenue of $46.15B, compared to forecast for EPS of $1.91 on revenue of $44.06B.

