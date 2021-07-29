Mastercard Announces a Program Supporting Blockchain and Crypto Startups By CoinQuora



Mastercard Announces a Program Supporting Blockchain and Crypto Startups



Mastercard announced a corporate business focused on supporting blockchain and crypto startups.

During a press release on Tuesday, the international payment provider announced that it chose many startups to join its Start Path program focused on firms in the crypto space.

According to Mastercard, the program gives business opportunities, access to guidance. And many other things to help the startups succeed.

The company chose 7 startups to join the program. This includes Domain Money, GK8, Mintable, STACS, SupraOracles, Taurus, and Uphold. In addition, Mastercard said it will work with them to expand and accelerate innovation around digital asset technology. Also, to make it safer and easier for people and companies to buy, spend and hold digital assets.

The Mastercard team noted that they would focus on issues turning around the tokenization of assets.

