Man finds out his ‘wife is cheating on him’ through shared Netflix account

An anonymous man has shared a story of how he found out about his wife cheating on him through their shared Netflix account.

In a screengrab shared on Reddit, the man disclosed how his now-estranged wife and her new boyfriend changed the log-in details of his Netflix account, in addition to leaving a brutal message for him.

In a pop-up notifying the man of an email change on the account, it addresses him as: “Hi guy f***ing your ex-wife”.

In the post, the husband revealed that he and his (now former) partner were “not even divorced” before this happened.

Many Reddit users responded to the post with one saying: “At least you won’t ever have to be around someone that toxic anymore.”

Another person commented: “That really goes to show how much she’s trying to affect you, she still wants your attention, no matter how toxic she is.”

Man finds out his estranged wife is cheating on him through shared Netflix account (Reddit)

“Well, did you contact them to let them know that you didn‘t ask for the email address to be changed? That’s the first thing my petty a** would have done,” wrote another person.

The husband replied back saying: “That’s easier said than done while separating marital-wise. We talked about creating separate [accounts], credit cards, etc.,” before adding that it was all “kind of a slap in the face.”

A third person advised the man to report the incident to Netflix, writing: “Last I checked the guy isn’t your wife though so has no claim to the account. I’d solidly count it as fraudulent activity and report it to Netflix then cancel payment on the account.”

But the original poster responded back saying he’s sure that the entire situation was orchestrated by his ex.

“I think it was my wife during Netflix and chill,” he said.