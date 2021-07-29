LS and KM Software Developer Lucidea to Sponsor SLA 2021 with Exciting Events

Attendees can visit the Lucidea Team in their Virtual Exhibit Booth and see the latest developments to their suite of integrated library system and knowledge management solutions.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia — Vancouver-based software developer Lucidea will attend this year’s SLA Conference on August 4 th through 13 th as a Diamond Sponsor. As a long-time supporter of special librarians, Lucidea is once again bringing an exciting lineup of events and updates to SLA’s annual meeting.

ILS and KM Product Portfolio

SydneyEnterprise. Take full advantage of the most powerful unified ILS and KM platform, featuring a single venue for administrators and end users to manage and leverage knowledge assets, enhanced search and discovery, and optimized workflows.

GeniePlus. The perfect ILS for agile libraries—it empowers a small staff to deliver large-library impact, with an extensible, highly flexible platform.

Inmagic Presto. Knowledge management practitioners implement this solution to deliver enhanced search and discovery options, improved access to content, collaboration and sharing features, and DIY tools and deployment.

PrestoWorks. Their next generation web publishing software with potential limited only by your imagination. Its many features include improved reporting, calculated fields, the ability for users to act on content, access to internal and external structured or unstructured information via a single venue, and a powerful web presence.

Special Events

Lucidea’s events this year are focused on ways special librarians can deliver a full portfolio of services and content virtually, in addition to exploring the impact of knowledge management in special libraries.

60 min Education Session:

Wednesday, August 11, 1:30- 2:30 pm ET

The Five Cs of Knowledge Management in Special Libraries (presented by KM Expert, Consultant and Author Stan Garfield)

30 Min Education Session:

Thursday, August 12, 12:30 pm to 1:00 pm ET

Go from Chaos to KM in Minutes

30 Min Solutions Showcase

Friday, August 13, 1:30 pm to 2:00 pm ET

Show Your Stuff & Meet Users Where They Are, with Powerful 3rd Party Content Importing

Lucidea’s experts will be on hand in their Virtual Exhibit Booth to demonstrate their library automation, knowledge management, and CMS products, designed to accommodate every budget and organization size. SydneyEnterprise, Inmagic Presto, PrestoWorks, GeniePlus, and ArchivEra specialists will be available throughout the conference. In their booth, download free eBooks from KM guru (and SLA 2021 presenter) Stan Garfield, library expert and advocate Stephen Abram, and archives consultant and author Margot Note, or watch informative webinars of interest to special librarians and knowledge managers. Get product demonstrations, and chat with Lucidea’s experts about your ILS, CMS, and KM system challenges. And don’t miss the chance to win a set of AirPods.

