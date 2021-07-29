London’s FTSE 100 rises on robust earnings, dividends

Article content

London’s FTSE 100 gained on Thursday, as encouraging earnings and huge dividend payouts from some of UK’s biggest corporates outweighed worries around rising inflation and COVID-19 cases.

The blue-chip index rose 0.4%, led by oil major Royal Dutch Shell, miner Anglo American, and pest control company Rentokil Initial.

Shell jumped 3.3% to be the top boost to the FTSE 100. Its second-quarter profit jumped to $5.5 billion, the highest in over two years, prompting the company to raise its dividend and launch a $2 million share buyback program.

Global miner Anglo American gained 3.6% after it increased its shareholder payout to $4.1 billion, including a $1 billion buyback, after bumper profits from the first six months of 2021.

The domestically focussed mid-cap index climbed 0.2%.

Lloyd’s Banking Group, caterer Compass Group and information provider Relx added 1.0% to 2.5% after reporting strong results. (Reporting by Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)