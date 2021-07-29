London copper rises on soft dollar as Fed in no hurry to taper

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose 0.8% to $9,767 a tonne by 0544 GMT, while the most-traded September copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange fell 0.7% to 71,620 yuan ($11,067.16) a tonne, tracking overnight losses in London.

The dollar slipped to multi-week lows in Asian trading on Thursday.

London copper prices advanced on Thursday as the dollar weakened after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said rate increases are distant, making greenback-priced metals cheaper to holders of other currencies.

However, physical demand in top consumer China has yet to improve strongly.

“Investment is still the main factor (to watch) as exports meet the limit of capacity and transportation,” said a China-based trader, referring to the high freight costs due to the pandemic.

The United States and Europe will recover fast after their economies reopen, but the Chinese economy will slow down in the second half due to high raw material prices and China’s central bank reduced reserve rate to offset that, said the trader.

FUNDAMENTALS

* LME nickel rose 1% to $19,730 a tonne, tin increased 0.9% to $34,705 a tonne, ShFE nickel climbed 0.9% to 147,350 yuan a tonne and ShFE aluminum advanced 0.9% to 19,630 yuan a tonne.

* The premium of LME cash aluminum over the three-month contract stretched to $9.25 a tonne, the most since June 17, indicating tightening nearby supplies.

* Copper prices are set to extend their retreat from record highs in the coming months, under pressure from rising mine supply and China’s drive to cap commodity prices, a Reuters poll found.

* The union at BHP Group Ltd’s Escondida copper mine in Chile, the world’s largest, on Wednesday urged its members to vote to strike, saying the company was attempting to impose its will and its contract offer was “insufficient.”

($1 = 6.4714 yuan) (Reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi; editing by Vinay Dwivedi and Amy Caren Daniel)