Liberty Global Earnings Beat, Revenue Misses In Q2 By Investing.com

Investing.com – Liberty Global (NASDAQ:) reported on Thursday second quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that fell short of expectations.
Liberty Global announced earnings per share of $0.48 on revenue of $3.11B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $0.4625 on revenue of $3.25B.
Liberty Global shares are up 6% from the beginning of the year, still down 10.25% from its 52 week high of $28.68 set on May 17. They are under-performing the Nasdaq which is up 14.66% from the start of the year.
Liberty Global follows other major Communication Services sector earnings this month
Liberty Global’s report follows an earnings beat by Alphabet C on Tuesday, who reported EPS of $27.26 on revenue of $61.88B, compared to forecasts EPS of $19.33 on revenue of $56.19B.
Alphabet A had beat expectations on Tuesday with second quarter EPS of $27.26 on revenue of $61.88B, compared to forecast for EPS of $19.24 on revenue of $56.19B.
