Leonardo confirms 2021 guidance after 37% rise in H1 core profit By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: The logo of defence group Leonardo in Geneva, Switzerland, May 22, 2017. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Photo
MILAN (Reuters) – Italian defence group Leonardo stuck to its full-year guidance after its government and military business more than offset weakness in civil aviation to boost first-half earnings.
Between January and June, earnings before interest, tax and amortisation (EBITA) rose 37% to 400 million euros.
Revenues grew 7.9% thanks to solid demand for helicopters and defence electronics, while Leonardo’s aircraft aerostructure business, which makes parts for Boeing (NYSE:) and Airbus, saw a 35.5% fall because of the protracted negative impact of the pandemic.
