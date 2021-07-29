LabCorp profit doubles on rebound in non-COVID testing By Reuters

(Reuters) -Laboratory Corp of America Holdings reported a 102% jump in quarterly profit on Thursday, driven by recovery in its non-COVID-19 testing business and strong demand for its drug development services.

LabCorp, like Abbott Labs (NYSE:) and Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:), had gained from heightened COVID-19 testing, which softened the blow to its mainstay business during the peak of the pandemic last year.

However, LabCorp has joined the other diagnostic companies in signaling recovery in demand for their mainstay businesses as vaccinations ramp up and people resume non-urgent care in the United States.

The company’s diagnostics revenue for the quarter rose 39.7%to $2.37 billion, driven by growth in its base business, which excludes COVID-19 testing.

Revenue at the company’s unit, which offers clinical trial services for drugmakers, also rose 36.7% in the quarter.

Net income attributable to the company rose to $467.4 million, or $4.76 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $231.6 million, or $2.37 per share, a year earlier.

 

