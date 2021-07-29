Kristen Bell Jokes About Daughter Delta’s Name

“Every time she hears anyone talk about the variant, she’s like ‘My name!'”
Now, celebs are known for naming their kids pretty wacky things. So, on the scale of it, Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard naming their youngest “Delta,” was pretty low-key, right?
Of course, given that we are still suffering through 2021, the word “Delta” has become synonymous with the highly contagious Delta variant of COVID-19. Not ideal for a first name!
“It’s a big, big bummer,” Kristen said on an episode of her podcast We Are Supported By. “But I’m really hoping that the Delta variant won’t be as strong as the original COVID and people will still say corona. I mean, it’s a bummer for Corona, the beer company and I don’t know if anything’s called COVID — it feels like a duvet company.”
“It is a bummer that it’s her name,” she continued. “She’s six so she’s impressed every time she sees a Delta Airlines ad or anything she’s like ‘Oh my gosh, my name!’ So, every time she hears anyone talk about the variant, she’s like ‘my name!’ So she’s still excited about it.”
“Maybe it’s a good thing, because her life’s really easy, because she’s privileged and she’s got a lot of charisma,” Kristen joked. “She’s a little ball of magic and she gets away with everything because of that, so she can either give you puppy dog eyes or make you laugh — and because of that her life is too easy, so maybe she does need this to follow her around forever.”
Well I, too, yearn for the day when I can stop associating words (or anything) with the pandemic — so I feel ya, Kristen!
BuzzFeed Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!