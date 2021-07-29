KLA-Tencor Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q4 By Investing.com



Investing.com – KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:) reported on Thursday fourth quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.

KLA-Tencor announced earnings per share of $4.43 on revenue of $1.93B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $3.99 on revenue of $1.87B.

KLA-Tencor shares are up 23% from the beginning of the year, still down 11.25% from its 52 week high of $359.69 set on April 5. They are outperforming the which is up 16.24% from the start of the year.

KLA-Tencor shares gained 2.06% in after-hours trade following the report.

KLA-Tencor follows other major Information Technology sector earnings this month

KLA-Tencor’s report follows an earnings beat by Apple on Tuesday, who reported EPS of $1.3 on revenue of $81.43B, compared to forecasts EPS of $1.01 on revenue of $73.26B.

Microsoft had beat expectations on Tuesday with fourth quarter EPS of $2.17 on revenue of $46.15B, compared to forecast for EPS of $1.91 on revenue of $44.06B.

