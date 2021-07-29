Khloé Kardashian On Advice She Would Give Younger Self

“I have so much advice to give to my past self.”
When a fan asked her what type of advice she would give her younger self, Kardashian said she would stop trying to please other people.
“I have so much advice to give to my past self but [one] thing would be [to] live for yourself,” she tweeted. “Try not to live up to [everyone] else’s expectations especially when they don’t live that way.”
“Focus on making yourself happy,” Kardashian continued. “The rest is too much pressure [and] probably won’t matter in the grand scheme.”
Sounds like some sage advice to me!
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has been focusing a lot on her future over the years.
As the years go by, Kardashian is trying to make the best decisions for her and her family. And so far, I feel like she’s doing a good job.
