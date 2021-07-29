JGB yield curve flattens after Fed’s Powell signals no rush to taper

Article content

TOKYO — The yield curve on Japanese government bonds (JGBs) flattened on Thursday as short-dated JGB yields firmed and longer-term ones declined, following Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s views that signaled no hurry to taper monetary stimulus.

Yields on two-, five- and 10-year JGBs rose 0.5 basis point to minus 0.135%, minus 0.125% and 0.015%, respectively.

The 20-year JGB yield was flat at 0.395%. Yields on 30-year bonds fell 0.5 basis point to 0.635%, while 40-year yields slipped by the same margin to 0.725%.