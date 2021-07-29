Japan’s output, job availability jump as overseas demand eases COVID pain

Article content TOKYO — Japan’s factory output jumped in June and job availability rose to the highest level in nearly a year, data showed, a sign robust overseas demand was offsetting the drag to consumption from the coronavirus pandemic. But retail sales were largely flat in June from a year earlier, suggesting any recovery in the world’s third-largest economy would be slower than other advanced nations. The mixed batch of data comes as Tokyo hosts the Olympic Games amid a rise in coronavirus infections that forced the capital impose state of emergency curbs.

The renewed restrictions have dashed policymakers' hopes of a strong rebound in July-September growth after an expected weak economic performance in the previous quarter. Industrial output increased 6.2% in June from the previous month after a sharp 6.5% drop in May, data showed on Friday, marking the highest growth since July last year and exceeding a median market forecast for a 5.0% gain. The main driver was carmakers, which ramped up production by 22.6% as they saw the impact of a global chip shortage ease somewhat, a government official told a briefing. Manufacturers surveyed by the government expect output to fall 1.1% in July but rise 1.7% in August, a sign robust global demand for machinery and cars will underpin Japan's recovery.