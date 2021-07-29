Japan’s factory output rises, job availability at near 1-year high

Article content

TOKYO — Japan’s factory output rebounded in June and job availability rose to the highest level in nearly a year, data showed, a sign robust overseas demand was offsetting the drag to consumption from the pandemic.

But retail sales were largely flat in June from a year earlier, suggesting any recovery in the world’s third-largest economy would be slower than other advanced nations.

The mixed batch of data comes as Tokyo hosts the Olympic Games amid a rise in coronavirus infections that forced the capital impose state of emergency curbs.