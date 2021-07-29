Japan stocks higher at close of trade; Nikkei 225 up 0.73% By Investing.com



Japan stocks higher at close of trade; Nikkei 225 up 0.73%



Investing.com – Japan stocks were higher after the close on Thursday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Tokyo, the rose 0.73%.

The best performers of the session on the were Advantest Corp. (T:), which rose 7.33% or 670.0 points to trade at 9810.0 at the close. Meanwhile, Dainippon Screen Mfg. Co., Ltd. (T:) added 5.81% or 540.0 points to end at 9840.0 and Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (T:) was up 5.76% or 34.2 points to 627.9 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were CyberAgent Inc (T:), which fell 7.36% or 162.0 points to trade at 2038.0 at the close. Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings Ltd. (T:) declined 3.67% or 29.0 points to end at 762.0 and Canon Inc (T:) was down 3.60% or 93.5 points to 2501.0.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Tokyo Stock Exchange by 2162 to 1340 and 215 ended unchanged.

The , which measures the implied volatility of Nikkei 225 options, was unchanged 0% to 23.25 a new 1-month high.

Crude oil for September delivery was up 0.93% or 0.67 to $73.06 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in October rose 0.77% or 0.57 to hit $74.44 a barrel, while the August Gold Futures contract rose 1.07% or 19.25 to trade at $1818.95 a troy ounce.

USD/JPY was down 0.09% to 109.81, while EUR/JPY rose 0.15% to 130.33.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.25% at 92.082.