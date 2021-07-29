Indian shares rise on IT boost, Fed

Article content

BENGALURU — Indian shares rose on Thursday after three straight sessions of falls, led by IT and banking stocks, and as global investor sentiment calmed after the U.S. Federal Reserve set no timeline for tapering.

By 0409 GMT, the blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index was up 0.25% at 15,749.25 and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was 0.30% higher at 52,601.32. Both indexes ended about 0.2% lower on Wednesday.

Shares of Maruti Suzuki fell 2.25% after the country’s top carmaker missed estimates for quarterly profit margins on Wednesday as rising raw material costs eclipsed a robust revival in demand for its vehicles.