How Boeing, Airbus freighters compare By Reuters

(Reuters) – Airbus has announced a freighter version of its wide-bodied A350 in a bid to loosen Boeing (NYSE:)’s decades-old dominance of the market for dedicated cargo planes.

This is how freighters from the two plane giants compare. It excludes older passenger planes that have been converted to freighters, a separate market also dominated by Boeing.

AIRBUS

——

A350F

Entry into service: 2025

Maximum range: Unpublished

Maximum payload: 109 tonnes*

Engines: Rolls-Royce (OTC:) Trent XWB

**List price: Unpublished

(A350-900 passenger jet $317.4 million

A350-1000 passenger jet $366.5 million

The aircraft will be between A350-900 and -1000 in length)

A330-200F

Entry into service: 2010

Maximum range: 4,000 nautical miles (7,400 kilometres)

Maximum payload: 70 tonnes (153,000 pounds)

Maximum take-off weight: 233 tonnes (513,700 pounds)

Cargo capacity: 31 pallets + 2 LD3 containers

Engines: Pratt & Whitney PW4000 or Rolls-Royce Trent 700

**List price: $241.7 million

Total delivered: 38

Unfilled orders: 0

BOEING

——

747-8F

Entry into service: 2011

Maximum range: 4,265 nautical miles (7,898 kilometres)

Maximum payload: 137.8 tonnes (303,700 pounds)

Maximum take-off weight: 447.7 tonnes (987,000 pounds)

Cargo capacity: 46 pallets + 2 LD1 containers

Engines: General Electric (NYSE:) GEnx

List price: $419.2 million

Total delivered: 97

Unfilled orders: 10

777F

Entry into service: 2009

Maximum range: 4,970 nautical miles (9,204 kilometres)

Maximum payload: 102 tonnes (224,900 pounds)

Maximum take-off weight: 347.8 tonnes (766,800 pounds)

Cargo capacity: 37 pallets

Engines: General Electric GE90

List price: $352.3 million

Total delivered: 209

Unfilled orders: 46

767-300F

Entry into service: 1995

Maximum range: 3,255 nautical miles (6,028 kilometres)

Maximum payload: 52.5 tonnes (115,700 pounds)

Maximum take-off weight: 166.8 tonnes (412,000 pounds)

Cargo capacity: 31 pallets + 2 LD-2 containers

Engines: General Electric CF-6

List price: $220.3 million

Total delivered: 197

Unfilled orders: 53

777FX – possible new Boeing freighter

Entry into service: N/A

Maximum payload: 116 tonnes*

(Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun said on Wednesday a 777X freighter, temporarily dubbed 777FX, could be its next programme)

*Unconfirmed estimates from industry sources

**Airbus last updated list prices in 2018