HK, China stocks rebound as Beijing calms panic

Article content SHANGHAI — Hong Kong and China stocks rebounded sharply on Thursday led by the tech sector, after Beijing moved to soothe investor panic over mounting regulatory risks. China’s blue-chip CSI300 Index gained 1.4% by the midday break but is still down over 5% so far this week. The Shanghai Composite Index rose 1%, reducing the week’s loss to 4.3%. In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng Index jumped 2.7%, and the Hang Seng Tech Index, the target of heavy selling recently, soared 6.8%, but is still down 5.3% for the week.

Article content Global investors had dumped shares in Chinese companies after Beijing published rules over the weekend that ban for-profit tutoring in core school subjects. China has also launched an anti-monopoly campaign against tech giants. On Wednesday night, the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) held a meeting with executives of top global investment banks in a bid to calm financial markets nerves, people familiar with the matter told Reuters. In what appears to be a coordinated effort, state media including Xinhua, the China Securities Journal and the China Daily all published commentaries arguing local stock and bond markets remain attractive to investors, and that the country was still committed to opening up.