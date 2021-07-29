Hilton posts quarterly profit on rising leisure travel demand By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Hilton hotel logo is seen on 52nd street following the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in New York City, U.S., March 18, 2020. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon/File Photo
(Corrects to say net income of $130 million, not $128 million, in paragraph 2)
(Reuters) -U.S. hotel operator Hilton Worldwide Holdings (NYSE:) Inc reported a quarterly profit on Thursday, compared to a year-ago loss, as easing pandemic-related curbs led to a recovery in leisure travel.
The company reported net income attributable to shareholders of $130 million, or 46 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, compared to a net loss of $430 million, or $1.55 per share, a year earlier.
