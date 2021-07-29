Greenidge Generation will use BTC mining profits to build solar farm By Cointelegraph

mining company Greenidge Generation is planning to increase the number of renewable energy sources available for use in New York.

In a Thursday announcement, Greenidge said it would be using the profits from its Bitcoin (BTC) miners in the Finger Lakes region of New York state to expedite the closure of a nearby coal ash landfill. The company plans to transform the Lockwood Hills site into a solar farm capable of generating 5 megawatts of power.