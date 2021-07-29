Gold eyes biggest weekly gain in over 2 months on Fed signal

Article content

Gold prices were on track for their biggest weekly gain in more than two months on renewed signs that the U.S. Federal Reserve may not taper economic support and hike interest rates in the near term.

Spot gold was steady at $1,827.28 per ounce by 0256 GMT, having hit its highest since July 15 at $1,832.40 on Thursday.

It was on track for its biggest weekly gain since May 21, having risen 1.4% so far.

U.S. gold futures eased 0.2% to $1,832.00 per ounce.

These are “short term gains for gold, but not a trend change… I don’t see gold changing anything about the dominant bias, at least until we can get through about $1,870-$1,880,” DailyFX currency strategist Ilya Spivak said.