Gilead Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q2 By Investing.com



Gilead Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q2



Investing.com – Gilead (NASDAQ:) reported on Thursday second quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.

Gilead announced earnings per share of $1.87 on revenue of $6.22B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $1.73 on revenue of $6.09B.

Gilead shares are down 15% from the beginning of the year, still down 5.45% from its 52 week high of $73.85 set on July 29, 2020. They are under-performing the Nasdaq which is up 14.66% from the start of the year.

Gilead shares lost 0.32% in after-hours trade following the report.

Gilead follows other major Healthcare sector earnings this month

Gilead’s report follows an earnings beat by J&J on July 21, who reported EPS of $2.48 on revenue of $23.31B, compared to forecasts EPS of $2.29 on revenue of $22.49B.

UnitedHealth had beat expectations on July 15 with second quarter EPS of $4.7 on revenue of $71.32B, compared to forecast for EPS of $4.43 on revenue of $69.51B.

