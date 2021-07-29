Germany stocks higher at close of trade; DAX up 0.45% By Investing.com



© Reuters. Germany stocks higher at close of trade; DAX up 0.45%



Investing.com – Germany stocks were higher after the close on Thursday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Frankfurt, the gained 0.45%, while the index gained 0.21%, and the index added 0.49%.

The best performers of the session on the were Deutsche Bank AG NA O.N. (DE:), which rose 3.23% or 0.340 points to trade at 10.855 at the close. Meanwhile, Daimler AG NA O.N. (DE:) added 2.80% or 2.075 points to end at 76.140 and Infineon Technologies AG NA O.N. (DE:) was up 2.62% or 0.835 points to 32.727 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Deutsche Post AG NA O.N. (DE:), which fell 1.02% or 0.600 points to trade at 58.195 at the close. MTU Aero Engines NA O.N. (DE:) declined 0.98% or 2.10 points to end at 212.20 and Covestro AG (DE:) was down 0.84% or 0.460 points to 54.500.

The top performers on the MDAX were Morphosys AG O.N. (DE:) which rose 4.56% to 47.310, GEA Group AG (DE:) which was up 4.54% to settle at 37.175 and Cancom SE O.N. (DE:) which gained 2.97% to close at 52.760.

The worst performers were HelloFresh SE (DE:) which was down 3.33% to 80.68 in late trade, CTS Eventim AG (DE:) which lost 2.43% to settle at 57.040 and Shop Apotheke Europe NV (DE:) which was down 2.33% to 129.800 at the close.

The top performers on the TecDAX were Morphosys AG O.N. (DE:) which rose 4.56% to 47.310, LPKF Laser & Electronics (DE:) which was up 4.04% to settle at 22.160 and Cancom SE O.N. (DE:) which gained 2.97% to close at 52.760.

The worst performers were Eckert & Ziegler AG O.N. (DE:) which was down 4.08% to 112.800 in late trade, United Internet AG NA (DE:) which lost 0.96% to settle at 35.060 and Deutsche Telekom AG Na (DE:) which was down 0.70% to 17.679 at the close.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange by 410 to 274 and 74 ended unchanged.

The , which measures the implied volatility of DAX options, was down 0.53% to 18.69.

Gold Futures for August delivery was up 1.77% or 31.90 to $1831.60 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in September rose 1.26% or 0.91 to hit $73.30 a barrel, while the October Brent oil contract rose 1.31% or 0.97 to trade at $74.84 a barrel.

EUR/USD was up 0.35% to 1.1883, while EUR/GBP fell 0.06% to 0.8512.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.42% at 91.933.