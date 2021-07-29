German utility leaders’ demands on the next government

Article content

FRANKFURT — Germany goes to the polls in September in which outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservatives are pitted against the ecologist Greens over energy issues, including the best way to protect the climate at an affordable cost.

Following are comments from top managers of electric utilities who were asked by Reuters about their expectations.

Separately, see a factbox on German energy and climate issues.

MARKUS KREBBER, RWE CEO

“In order for the ambitious climate goals to be achieved, speed is needed above all (in these areas): raising the expansion targets for renewable energies, approval procedures for new wind and solar power installations, framework conditions for the ramp-up of the hydrogen economy, and also for the security of supply.”