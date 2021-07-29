German inflation jumps to 3.1% By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
8

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Full shelves with fruits are pictured in a supermarket during the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Berlin, Germany, March 17, 2020. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch/File Photo

BERLIN (Reuters) – Germany’s annual consumer price inflation accelerated by more than expected in July, rising further above the European Central Bank’s target of close to but below 2%, the Federal Statistics Office said on Thursday.

Consumer prices, harmonised to make them comparable with inflation data from other European Union countries, rose by 3.1% in July, compared with 2.1% in June. The July figure compared with a Reuters consensus forecast for a reading of 2.9%.

“A base effect due to the corona(virus)-induced reduction in VAT rates in July 2020 is, in particular, responsible for the further increase in the inflation rate in July 2021,” the Statistics Office said in a statement. “Since January 2021, VAT rates for almost all goods and services have been back at the previous level.”

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR