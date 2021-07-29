Former U.S. Senator Carl Levin, Democrat of Michigan, dead at 87 By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: U.S. Senator Carl Levin (D-MI) departs following the weekly Democratic caucus policy luncheon at the U.S. Capitol in Washington June 24, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Former U.S. Senator Carl Levin of Michigan, a long-serving Democratic leader on national security issues who strenuously opposed the Iraq War and investigated U.S. detainee abuse while fighting corporate fraud, has died at age 87, his family said late on Thursday.
“We are all devastated by his loss. But we are filled with gratitude for all of the support that Carl received throughout his extraordinary life and career, enabling him to touch so many people and accomplish so much good,” the family said in a statement.
