Exclusive-AstraZeneca exploring options for COVID-19 vaccine business, exec says By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Vials labelled “Astra Zeneca COVID-19 Coronavirus Vaccine” and a syringe are seen in front of a displayed AstraZeneca logo, in this illustration photo taken March 14, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
LONDON (Reuters) – AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:) is exploring its options for the future of its COVID-19 vaccine business and expects greater clarity on the matter by the end of 2021, a senior executive told Reuters on Thursday.
“We are exploring different options,” Ruud Dobber, executive vice president and president, BioPharmaceuticals Business Unit, told Reuters, referring to the vaccines business.
“Before year-end, we will have more clarity… if you ask me, is the vaccine businesses a sustainable business for AstraZeneca for the next five or 10 years, that big strategic question is under discussion.”
