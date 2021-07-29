Ex Mediobanca star banker gets regulatory nod for Italian buyout fund

Article content LONDON — Former Mediobanca dealmaker Francesco Canzonieri has secured regulatory approval to launch a new buyout fund that will invest in mid-sized Italian companies, betting on a rebound in the euro zone’s third biggest economy from the COVID-19 crisis. Canzonieri’s Nextalia has received the green light from the Bank of Italy to manage so-called alternative closed-end investment funds and will make its debut on Italy’s private equity scene as a “società di gestione del risparmio” (SGR) – the main vehicle used for private equity funds in Italy.

Article content Canzonieri, 43, set up Nextalia in February after leaving Mediobanca where he was co-heading corporate and investment banking globally while also acting as Italy country head – much to the dismay of Italy’s biggest investment bank, which has yet to appoint a successor. Known as a shrewd dealmaker in Milan’s close-knit financial community, Canzonieri started his career at Goldman Sachs in 2000 and has since led some of Italy’s biggest mergers, including Intesa Sanpaolo’s purchase of UBI Banca last year. His move to launch a new investment platform comes amid record private equity activity this year with buyout deal volumes rising 152% in the first six months of 2021 to $512 billion, representing 18% of global dealmaking, according to Refinitiv data.