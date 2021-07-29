Ethereum price can hit $14K if the March 2020 chart fractal holds By Cointelegraph

‘s native asset Ether (ETH) faces prospects of closing above $14,000 sometime in 2021 based on its current trend’s striking similarity with the one from last year.

First spotted by user TradingShot, the Ethereum fractal involves three technical indicators: a 50-day simple moving average (50-day SMA), a Fibonacci channel, and a relative strength index (RSI).

Ethereum bullish fractal by TradingShot. Source: TradingView.com